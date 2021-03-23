Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $42.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

