Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BRLIU remained flat at $$10.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Brilliant Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

