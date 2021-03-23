Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $280,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 266,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

