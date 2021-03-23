Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) is Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,869 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group comprises about 43.3% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned approximately 15.09% of Bristow Group worth $118,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristow Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

