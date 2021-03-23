Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

