Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

