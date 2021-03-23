Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.61. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $650,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.