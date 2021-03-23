Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Employers reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

