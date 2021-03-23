Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post sales of $25.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.12 million and the highest is $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.