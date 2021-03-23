Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.