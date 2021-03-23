Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 219,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,584,018. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27.

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

