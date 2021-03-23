Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $365.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.13 million to $392.00 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 45,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

