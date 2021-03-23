Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $80.78. Approximately 45,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 937,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.