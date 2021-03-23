Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $80.78. Approximately 45,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 937,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
