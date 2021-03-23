Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

