Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 426.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $670.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

