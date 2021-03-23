Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 74,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

