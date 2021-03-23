Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $53.30 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 9.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,176.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,812.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

