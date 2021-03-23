Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

