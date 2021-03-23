BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 9,489 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.