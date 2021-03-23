BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Cap of $65.74 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $65.74 million and $8.57 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00008043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.08 or 0.00470773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00145487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00767590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00075857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,795,776 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

