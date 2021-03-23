Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 4.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 3,378,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

