Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

