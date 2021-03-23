Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average of $238.81. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $126.93 and a 52 week high of $321.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

