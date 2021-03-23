Burst 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,033.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.42 million and $15,033.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,530,145 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

