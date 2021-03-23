Burt W. Podbere Sells 53,107 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.60. 4,197,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

