Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $107.16 million and approximately $781,765.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00401062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

