Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 3,035 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

