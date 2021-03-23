Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

