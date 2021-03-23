Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

