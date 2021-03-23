Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.67 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

