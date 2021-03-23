Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

