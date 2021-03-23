Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Toro by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Toro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

TTC stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $362,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $354,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,537 shares of company stock worth $3,627,595 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

