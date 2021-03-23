CaixaPay (CXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

