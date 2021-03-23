Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.39 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.