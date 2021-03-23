Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.60. Approximately 10,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 295,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

