Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.60. Approximately 10,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 295,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
