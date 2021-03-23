Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 2,183 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

SNSE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,823. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69.

Several research firms recently commented on SNSE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

