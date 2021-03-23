Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

