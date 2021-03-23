Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of CM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 14,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.