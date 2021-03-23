Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $63.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 56,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,307. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

