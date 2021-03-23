Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is Azora Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,432 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for 3.0% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.81% of Cannae worth $33,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 9,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.