Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $83.48 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

