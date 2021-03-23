Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.64

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.64 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 173.30 ($2.26), with a volume of 762,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

