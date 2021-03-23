Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,812.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,176.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.