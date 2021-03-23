Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.35

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 138596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

