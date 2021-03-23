Cardano Trading Down 9.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.58 billion and $4.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00243246 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.