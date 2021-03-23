Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Holdings Boosted by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology accounts for about 23.7% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caxton Corp owned approximately 5.99% of Cardiff Oncology worth $38,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRDF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,425 shares of company stock worth $98,281 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 624,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

