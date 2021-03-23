Cardstack Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $516,539.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

