CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of CareDx worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.