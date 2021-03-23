Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$249.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$168.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$191.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$205.32. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$87.12 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
