Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$249.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$168.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$191.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$205.32. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$87.12 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.47%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

