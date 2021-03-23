Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CABGY opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

